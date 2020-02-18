It’s time to save. Wee-Cycle’s spring and and summer sale will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Organizers will accept consignors through Wednesday.

The sale includes items for babies, including cribs, swings, strollers and more. Who knows, you might be able to outfit your children in a single day, and save money too.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday will receive coupons from Chick-Fil-A for a free chicken sandwich, according to Wee-Cycle founder Sara Freeman.

“Wee-Cycle is not a franchise and keeps all of their money here in the community, including donations to several local nonprofits at the end of our sale,” Freeman said.

Full details about the event are available at wee-cyclebartlesville.com or on Facebook.

1. Who is the event geared for?

Anyone who has kids, cares for kids or even knows kids can find something at Wee-Cycle.

2. What kinds of items will be on sale?

With sizes from newborns to teens, there is clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages. But the most popular items are toys, furniture and books. Cribs, strollers and car seats sell quickly as well.

3. How many years has Wee-Cycle been going on?

This is our eighth year to put on Wee-Cycle. What started out as a small event has grown to a huge sale helping local families and bringing in shoppers from all over northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

4. How did the idea come about?

Wee-Cycle was really born out of necessity. After a few local moms had babies, they wanted a safe and convenient way to sell of some the equipment they had accumulated, and having a local consignment sale was the perfect alternative.

5. What’s your favorite part about it? The best part of Wee-Cycle is probably a spilt between two things. … First, you never know what you will find. With home decor to clothes to large items like tee-pees and trampolines, there is a treasure for everyone to find. Secondly, the people are amazing. All the volunteers and consignors really have become like family to me, and I look forward to seeing them every year.

— Emily Droege