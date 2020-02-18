Lifelong resident Peggy Ann (Tennyson) Harp, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1929, to Ward James and Beulah Mae (Duncan) Tennyson in El Reno, Oklahoma.

A 1947 Shawnee High School graduate, she married Claud C. Harp on Sept. 1, 1951, at Immanuel Baptist Church. They were married for 59 years before his passing in September 2010. They were blessed with four children. Peggy was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who cared for her family with great love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claud, her parents, youngest son Gerald Harp, three brothers, Dewey Tennyson, Leroy Tennyson, and Jack Tennyson; sisters, Lena Mae Tennyson, Ima June Tennyson, and Patsy Tennyson Wertz.

She is survived by sister, Norma Jean Crosslin, daughter Claudia Ann and son-in-law Ernie Willis of Seminole, Oliver Gordon and daughter-in-law Linda Harp of Colleyville, Texas, and son David and daughter-in-law Terri Harp of Shawnee; seven grandchildren and spouses, Ernest and Kelley Rae Willis, Samantha and Tyler Ward, Megan and Brandon Swart, Matthew and Kate Harp, Courtney and Hunter Mankin, Luke and Emily Harp, and Taylor Harp. Great-grandchildren include Sylvie and Will Swart, Miller Mankin, and Halle Ward, numerous nieces and nephews, and Brigid Wammack, longtime neighbor and friend.

The family would like to thank Belfair Memory Care of Shawnee and Physicians Choice Hospice for their care and support.

The family has designated Immanuel Baptist Church, Shawnee, as appropriate for memorials.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Dr. Todd Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.