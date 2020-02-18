Darci Noel Grisso Thompson passed from this life into heaven on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The youngest of five children born to Wayne and Judy Grisso, Darci began melting hearts on Sept. 8, 1977, in Shawnee. Those who encountered Darci fell in love with her beautiful spirit, relentless energy, passion for life, and her love and kindness for every soul.

Darci graduated from Shawnee High School in 1996 and Oklahoma Christian University (OC) in 2000. She fell in love with OC and served the university for 20 years. She attracted thousands of students to OC and dedicated herself to their academic, social, and spiritual growth. As she started her own family, she became a champion for health and wellness, leading the OC community toward faithful stewardship of God’s gifts of life and wellness. Countless people have set and achieved goals they never would have if not for Darci’s encouragement.

Darci was a world traveler who experienced dozens of countries. She was a mountain climber who summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, and a handful of “14-ers” in the US. She dreamt of completing the seven summits — the highest point on each continent. She was a thrill seeker who soared on ropes over the Zambezi River Gorge in Zimbabwe and skydived in New Zealand. She was a runner who completed two Oklahoma City Memorial marathons. There was nothing Darci could not or would not do if the idea came into her mind and she committed to it.

Darci married Mark Thompson in 2006 and became a mother to Tinley Noel Thompson in 2011, and Tallulah Lea Thompson in 2013. She was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with Tallulah and spent her last seven years this side of heaven researching and battling for her life and others, whilst loving her husband and daughters immensely through difficult circumstances. Her journey was shared and supported by countless friends and family, brothers and sisters in faith, who will be forever impacted by her beautiful spirit.

Darci is survived by her parents, Wayne and Judy Grisso; sister Kristi Barnett and her husband Jimmy Barnett, nieces Morgan Arnold and Autumn Barnett and nephew Slaten Barnett; brother Trace Grisso and his wife Trish Grisso, nephews Grayson Grisso and Gatlin Grisso and nieces Gabi Grisso and Graci Grisso; brother Heath Grisso and his wife Alison Grisso, nephew Cooper Grisso and niece Kate Grisso; sister Shelli Reding and her husband James Reding, niece Ricci Reding and nephew Reid Reding; husband Mark Thompson and daughters Tinley and Talluah Thompson.

Darci loved her family. She loved the OC community. She loved her friends. She loved her daughters, Tinley and Tallulah, beyond words. She loved her husband, Mark, completely. Darci loved deeply. Her love will live on in countless lives for many generations.

A celebration of her life will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Road Church of Christ in Edmond under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home.