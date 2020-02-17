The first through third graders at Jefferson Elementary School celebrated Valentine's Day by dancing at the fourth annual Dance for a Cure event Friday, Feb. 14.

According to event coordinator and ISD teacher Chantille Jacobs, the dance is a fundraiser for cancer research.

Jacobs said students paid $2 to attend the dance and all their money was given to the American Cancer Society.

"This is something we do every year to get the kids involved with that," Jacobs said. "It's not required. They just go in there and dance and have a good time for an hour."

Jacobs said the students enjoyed participating in the dance and have responded positively each year it comes around.

"They love it so much. Pretty much the whole school goes. It's very few that don't," Jacobs said.

In addition to the students, teachers and several Bison Buddies from Oklahoma Baptist University also danced at the event and enjoyed the holiday.