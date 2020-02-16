Friends of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the museum.

The business meeting is first followed by a salad buffet. Please bring a salad item to add to the buffet.

Mrs. Tara Heitz, the employee giving associate of Allied Arts gives the program at noon.

Allied Arts is an arts funding organization that mobilizes Oklahoma’s dollars for the advancement of the arts. They furnish programming for every county in Oklahoma, emphasizing central Oklahoma.

Their mission statement is enriching lives through advancement of the arts.

Everyone interested in the museum is welcome to attend.

For more information please call 405-878-5300 or mgmoa.org.