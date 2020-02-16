Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary and the Special County Election should apply now, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Voters also can apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.” Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918-337-2850.