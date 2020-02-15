Noah McMullan scored 17 points in a losing cause Friday night as Jones claimed a 57-54 victory over North Rock Creek.

JONES — Noah McMullan scored 17 points in a losing cause Friday night as Jones claimed a 57-54 victory over North Rock Creek.

McMullan, a sophomore, knocked down four of North Rock Creek’s six field goals from beyond the 3-point arc.

North Rock Creek missed a 3-point shot attempt and a possible tie with 17 seconds remaining.

Diego Garcia and Jordan Coody of North Rock Creek supplied 14 points apiece.

Jones led 39-30 at the intermission.

The Cougars hit 6-of-9 free throws. Jones was 8 of 11.

North Rock Creek (8-14) will engage Dibble in Class 2A district play Friday, Feb. 21 at Dale.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.