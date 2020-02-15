The Bethel Wildcats and Lady Wildcats closed out the regular season with a Senior Night spoiler over the McLoud hoop squads.

MCLOUD - The Bethel Wildcats and Lady Wildcats closed out the regular season with a Senior Night spoiler over the McLoud hoop squads.

Bethel defeated the Lady Redskins 52-32 before the Wildcats grabbed the North Canadian River Conference crown with the 61-50 win over the Redskins.

In the opener, the Bethel defense held the Lady Redskins to nine first-half points and cruised to the victory.

Bethel grabbed an 11-3 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 23-9 at the half.

Lady Wildcat Paige Hubler hit two first-half treys and Kelsie Wood added another for Bethel.

In the third, the Bethel offense heated up, and scored 23 points in the frame. Wood and Hubler hit another trey each as did Kennedy Gregory. Gregory also did damage to the interior of the McLoud defense, scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points in the third.

The Lady Redskins outscored Bethel in the final quarter, thanks in part to Lexie Boyer. Boyer scored five of her team-high 12 points in the final period.

Wood joined Gregory in double figure scoring with 11 for the Lady Wildcats. Hubler finished with nine points.

Boyer was the lone Lady Redskin in double figures. Halle Winsea and Cheyenne Banks each netted eight for McLoud.

Bethel finished the regular season with a mark of 14-8.

In the nightcap, Bethel held a slim lead of 13-10 after the first quarter and took a 24-19 lead into the half.

Gage Porter, of Bethel, led the charge with nine first-half points, hitting three of his four three-pointers in the first 16 minutes of play. He opened the third quarter with his fourth trey of the game.

The Porter bomb kick started the Bethel offense as the Wildcats took a 45-32 lead into the fourth.

Bethel’s John Gordon found a home in the middle of the McLoud zone in the third and scored 12 of his 20 points in the third.

McLoud, in the fourth, relied heavily on Tristan Crook and on two occasions to cut the Bethel lead to 10 points, but that was as close as they would get.

Crook scored nine in the fourth and finished with 20 points on the night. Sammy Keller added seven points for McLoud.

Bethel’s Porter finished with 18 points and Devin Acklin chipped in with 10.

The Wildcats improved to 16-6.

Bethel will host Okmulgee in district play next Friday night. The girls will tip at 6:30 pm and the boys at 8 o’clock.