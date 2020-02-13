On Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of a proposed cell tower near Kickapoo Spur.

Applicant Troy Williams, with AT&T, requested a conditional use permit for a cell tower at 1310 N. Kickapoo Ave. The only structure on the property is a billboard, which sits just east of Locke Supply Co., at 530 W. Kickapoo Spur.

The proposed cell tower — a fenced-in, unmanned 110’ sectional monopole — would be placed on the northwest section of the property.

City Planner Rebecca Blaine said AT&T applied for the variance to enhance cellular data, broadband, Wi-Fi, and FirstNet coverage in the area.

Williams said the structure will be a sectional tower, with three sections, designed not to fall over onto other buildings.

Oklahoma Natural Gas, which has a site directly north of the property in question, wrote a letter of support for the proposal — as did Locke Supply.

No one spoke in opposition of the proposal during the public hearing Wednesday.