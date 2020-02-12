MIAMI — While not all the evacuated inmates have been returned to Ottawa County after the jail fire last October, officials this week did transport 14 inmates back to Miami where deputies and jailers will conduct 15-minute fire watches around the clock until the fire suppression system and smoke detector issues are completely resolved and repaired by Johnson Controls.

The return of all the inmates has been delayed repeatedly as workers continue to find new issues that also have to be repaired before the system can be up and running 100%.

The remaining prisoners are still being housed at Delaware, Craig and Washington County detention facilities.

In other matters, commissioners heard a proposal by Miami City Manager Dean Kruithof and Marcia Johnson, Director of the Library, Arts & Culture, regarding the possibility of the city selecting the jail as one of the sites for a new mural creation when Mural Fest rolls around again this year.

“Private donations will cover the costs and we will meet with the artists to discuss various subject matters that would be appropriate for the mural,” Kruithof said.

He assured the commissioners that the county would be involved in the decision making process.

After discussion, the commissioners agreed they would do some research in the meantime and the matter will be placed on next week’s meeting agenda.

On another note, members of the Young Farmers & Ranchers of NEO, their advisor Alisen Anderson, and Oklahoma Farm Bureau president Greg Leonard of Afton were on hand Monday for the presentation of a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 10-14 as National Farm Bureau Week.