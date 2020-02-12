MIAMI — Campus police are looking for a person of interest after a possible abduction was reported at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

A flyer released by NEO Campus Police and the school’s Department of Public Safety, said on Jan. 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a slender white male attempted to abduct a juvenile female at the corner of M Street and East Central.

The suspect, in his late 60s, had dark hair and dark eyes.

The flyer, which includes a sketch of the suspect, said the suspect was last seen driving an early 2000s model silver or light blue Ford Focus station wagon.

In a statement, through Northeastern A&M coordinator of public information and marketing Jordan Adams: “Administration was made aware immediately after campus police responded. We encourage anyone with relevant information to reach out to campus police.”

Persons with information are requested to contact the NEO A&M College Police Department at 918-533-1243.