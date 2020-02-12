Meeker resident Effie Louise Buoy Walker Willis, 88, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Shawnee.

Effie was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Meeker to Rome Edward and Iva Mae (Beatty) Buoy.

She graduated from Meeker High School with the class of 1949.

On July 18, 1949, she married Earl Eugene Walker in Sparks. Gene and Effie enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to his passing. Together they traveled all over Oklahoma with their mules and covered wagons. They also enjoyed attending “singings,” they frequently went to Midlothian for the singing there, they also went to Agra, and basically anywhere else that they could find one.

Over the years Effie worked at Sylvania, Blue Bell and on the farm.

On July 29, 2014, Effie married Arthur “Sog” Willis, in Meeker. Effie and Sog remained married until his death in 2017.

Effie was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her siblings, James Buoy, Norma Buoy, Bill Buoy, Wanda Moudy, Barba Rae (Ford) Forrester, and George Buoy.

She is survived by her son, Edward Walker and his wife Sue; daughter, Gloria Judd and her husband Joe; one brother, Robert Buoy and his wife Melba; grandchildren, Jeff Walker and wife Charity, Kim Blades and husband Larry, Stacey Reynolds and husband Scott; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; step children, Kathy Gouker, Joyce Flowers, and Tom Miller and wife Robin; sisters-in-law Mary Joyce Quary and Benny, Velma McCarty and brother-in-law James Walker; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Services will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Meeker First Baptist Church, with Pastor Joe Jones officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.