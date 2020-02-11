John Wesley Moore, 71, of Tecumseh, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home.

John Wesley Moore, 71, of Tecumseh, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home.

John was born July 2, 1948, in Pioche, Nevada, to John and Daisy Moore.

He was raised in, and attended school, in San Bernardino, California.

John served in the U.S. Army as a truck driver and instructor for the Patriot Missile System. He retired in 1988 serving for 21 years of service. After retirement from the Army he drove a truck for the US Postal Service until 2006.

He married Lynann Houlihan on Nov. 23, 1990, in Big Bear, California.

John loved listening to old country and western music, tinkering in his shop and visiting with people.

John was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Donna, Dixie, Judy, and Aldean; two brothers, David and Chris; and granddaughter, Harli Fullbright.

John is survived by his wife, Lynann Moore, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and James Fullbright of Tecumseh and Samantha and Bobby Duroy of Shawnee; son and daughter-in law, John Franklin and Chiriga Moore of Clarksville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Wesley and Rebekah Moore, Michael Moore, Delia Moore, Katilyn Fullbright, Dylan Fullbright, Devyn Fullbright, Sumur Watts, Levi Moulds, Chloe Duroy and Traci Damron; sister- in-law, Louise Ann Houlihan; and brother-in-law, Don Houlihan.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 11, and from 9 a.m. through service time on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Monte Winters officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross in honor of John Wesley Moore.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.