In February Shawnee School District received $100,381.53, compared to a year ago, when $102,378.68 was collected. Since the tax began, Shawnee's total collections are $4,031,581.90.

A 0.495-cent Pottawatomie County sales tax increase for schools — backed by voters in November of 2015 and set to continue until June 30, 2026 — has been racking up funds for area districts for three and a half years now.

The tax increase was proposed to achieve two things: a 0.49-cent portion –– projected to raise $3.7 million in revenue annually –– is being split between the county's 14 school districts, and the other portion of the tax — .005 cents — is being utilized for the construction, acquisition, maintenance and operation of the One Safe Place Family Justice Center. That amount of tax was expected to bring in $165,000 to $175,000 per year.

Collections for the tax increase began July 1, 2016.

So far, the grand total of collections for schools since the tax started is $13,652,875.86.

Figures show that, in February, school districts in Pottawatomie County received the following, with calculations based on number of students enrolled:

• McLoud received $46,399.97 for the month, compared to a year ago, when $45,853.65 was collected. Since the tax began, McLoud's total collections are $1,869,015.95.

• Dale received $21,783.13, compared to a year ago, when $22,001.58 was collected. Since the tax began, Dale's total collections are $849,635.74.

• Bethel received $33,294.22, compared to a year ago, when $33,476.45 was collected. Since the tax began, Bethel's total collections are $1,375,729.23.

• Macomb received $7,507.38, compared to a year ago, when $7,219.27 was collected. Since the tax began, Macomb's total collections are $292,238.88.

• Earlsboro received $7,263.81 compared to a year ago, when $7,356.11 was collected. Since the tax began, Earlsboro's total collections are $283,692.39.

• North Rock Creek received $20,424.87, compared to a year ago, when $16,512.99 was collected. Since the tax began, North Rock Creek's total collections are $675,739.61.

• Grove received $13,763.10, compared to a year ago, when $13,801.78 was collected. Since the tax began, Grove's total collections to date are $522,622.27.

• Pleasant Grove received $6,222.77, compared to a year ago, when $6,134.84 was collected. Since the tax began, Pleasant Grove's total collections are $270,277.30.

• South Rock Creek received $11,158.63, compared to a year ago, when $10,750.70 was collected. Since the tax began, South Rock Creek's total collections are $425,202.68.

• Tecumseh received $56,534.75, compared to a year ago, when $56,491.80 was collected. Since the tax began, Tecumseh's total collections are $2,271,544.51.

• Shawnee received $100,381.53, compared to a year ago, when $102,378.68 was collected. Since the tax began, Shawnee's total collections are $4,031,581.90.

• Asher received $7,824.02, compared to a year ago, when $7,823.90 was collected. Since the tax began, Asher's total collections are $296,548.72.

• Wanette received $4,037.51, compared to a year ago, when $3,962.62 was collected. Since the tax began, Wanette's total collections are $165,391.22.

• Maud received $7,409.67, compared to a year ago, when $8,433.83 was collected. Since the tax began, Maud's total collections are $323,655.46.

Sales tax collections in February for all the schools combined tallied at $344,005.36.

Family Justice Center

A portion of the education sales tax collections goes to the Family Justice Center — the other .005 cents.

In February, the Oklahoma Tax Commission remitted $3,474.80 in collections to the FJC, compared to $3,456.55 a year ago. To date, the FJC has received $139,034.13 from county sales tax.