The holidays may be over, but a pair of Bartians are still celebrating a Christmas miracle.

During a Green Country Pilot Club gathering in December where members were enjoying good food and casual conversation, longtime friends Rose Hammerschmidt and Sheila Evans realized they were also cousins.

“We were in shock,” Evans said.

“We went back in forth with questions, and the whole room was excited,” Hammerschmidt added.

The discovery came when members started talking about unusual baby names and a tradition where some parents name the first child after the last name of the mother.

Hammerschmidt said that if her family had had that tradition, her son would have been named “Hipp” since that was her maiden name.

“I rolled my eyes and said this would be the most horrible name for a child. Everybody would laugh at him,” she said.

Then, Evans, who has known Hammerschmidt for many years, immediately asked her to say her maiden name again, because it sounded just like Evans’ maiden name.

The two friends then started swapping questions, like the names of their fathers and where they grew up. Somewhere in the conversation they both mentioned a grandfather who was one of 15 children.

“When I started to tell Rose the first and middle name of my grandfather, she said Thomas and finished with Rufus,” said Evans.

From there, they learned they truly were cousins, as Thomas Rufus Hipp was a great uncle to Hammerschmidt.

“We just sat there in amazement; we could hardly believe it,” Hammerschmidt said.

Both she and Evans said that their grandfathers farmed in Kansas and Oklahoma. Hammerschmidt grew up in Odin, Kansas, while Evans was raised in Gotebo, Oklahoma.

“We never had family reunions on that side of the family. Of course he died many years before I was born, and I have a picture of him walking down the street in Long Beach, California. He went to California and died there. A real tall thin man, and that’s all I know of my grandfather,” she said.

“My grandfather on my dad’s side is short and stocky, but some of the brothers are very tall,” added Evans. “Any research that I can find, my grandfather was born in Mississippi and they had 15 kids, so I’m sure they just spread out and mine ended up in Gotebo in southwest Oklahoma.”

So, these two women who have been members of Pilot International and now Green Country Pilot Club for years, who have become friends over time, were sitting next to each other in a casual meeting of women preparing for the Christmas season and found family.

They consider it a Christmas miracle.

Today, plans for a big family reunion are in the works. In the meantime, both are cherishing their shared family roots and are excited to learn more about their ancestors.

“We have to start really digging in soon,” Evans said. “I’m looking forward to meeting more of my cousins.”