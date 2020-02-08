Feeding the monster was to Shawnee’s benefit Friday night in Suburban Conference basketball action.

That monster came in the form of 6-foot, 5-inch junior Isaiah Willis, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking five shots as the Class 5A fifth-ranked Wolves upended the Noble Bears, 59-38, at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

“He was a monster in there wasn’t he?” said Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur. “He did a good job of getting the ball and establishing post position. When he wasn’t getting the ball, he did a great job of going out and guarding and rebounding and he took a few charges.”

Willis created havoc inside by going 7-of-11 from the floor as he did damage whether it was on getting inside feeds or scoring off put-back attempts.

Jaylon Orange popped in a couple of 3-point shots and added 15 points to the Wolves’ attack and Ka’Veon Sharp tacked on 13 points. J’Briell Easley followed with eight points to go along with five boards, three steals and once again had a massive swat of a Noble shot.

Shawnee, 14-4, missed the services of Tanner Morris for part of the second quarter and the entire second half when, in an athletic leap, he crashed to the floor and hit the back of his head while going for a ball against a Noble player.

The first half was a battle. Shawnee held a 15-10 lead after one quarter and saw Noble go on a 14-9 spurt in the second as the two teams were deadlocked at halftime at 24.

But the Wolves established control at the outset of the third quarter by immediately going on a 10-0 run while outscoring the Bears, 16-7, in the period.

A Willis put-back score jump-started the spurt. Orange followed with his first trey of the night and Willis executed another put-back, drew the foul and nailed the ensuing free throw for the conventional 3-point play with 6:44 left in the third. Orange scored again to cap off the 10-0 run with 6:09 remaining in the third.

Later in the quarter, Sharp had a pair of buckets and Easley added a slam dunk which helped guide Shawnee to a 40-31 advantage, heading into the fourth. The Wolves scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter – one each from Willis and Sharp – as they kept Noble at bay.

SHAWNEE 60, NOBLE 43 (Girls)

When the Lady Wolves’ 1-2 punch of Esabelle Ramirez and Aubrie Megehee are in a groove, Shawnee can be hard to deal with.

Ramirez posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to go with a pair of blocked shots while Megehee tallied 17 points, had four boards and recorded two steals as the Lady Wolves overcame a five-point halftime deficit to throttle the Lady Bears.

Ramirez finished 10-of-15 from the floor with 12 of her points coming in the second half.

Shawnee, 9-9 on the season, went on a 26-8 scoring rampage in the third quarter to take control of the contest.

“We actually slowed down and didn’t try to rush things,” said Lady Wolves’ head coach Wendi Wells. “I think our defense jump-started our offense. We got some early stops in the third.”

Down by a 27-22 count at the break, Shawnee scored the first nine points of the second half with the first seven coming from Megehee and the other two from Ramirez off a put-back. That came in the midst of a 17-3 run to launch the third quarter for the Lady Wolves.

That flurry of scoring was triggered by Shawnee’s ability to force five turnovers in that third period alone while getting four steals – one each from Megehee, Tatum Sparks, Alycia Edwards and Kaitlyn Taylor.

That dominating third quarter enabled the Lady Wolves to take a 48-35 lead into the fourth. Leading 50-37 in the final period, Shawnee scored 10 straight points with six coming from Ramirez and four from Napier, off a two free shots and a basket, as the Shawnee advantage swelled to 60-37 with 3:12 remaining.

Wells praised the play of Megehee and Ramirez.

“Aubrie showed great composure. They were running and box-and-one (defense) on her and they were face-guarding her, but she kept playing,” Wells said. “Belle is starting to step up more and more and was getting some offensive boards (four of her rebounds were on the offensive end of the floor).”

The Lady Wolves and Wolves have a quick turnaround and will play at Harrah Saturday with the girls’ game beginning at 6:30 and the boys to follow at approximately 8.