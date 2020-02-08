Seminole State College President Emeritus Dr. Jim Utterback and his wife Karrie recently donated $25,000 to the SSC Educational Foundation to assist with the construction of the Brian Crawford Memorial Sports Complex.

"Karrie and I are proud of all the sports programs at Seminole State College. Our kids grew up with Trojan baseball, traveling to Colorado with Coach Simmons and on spring break with Coach Myers. We believe in youth sports. Sports impart determination, teamwork, how to handle defeat and an array of similar life skills. We are proud to be a part of this exciting project," Dr. Utterback said.

At present, land clearing is still taking place at the site of the future sports complex. The site is located approximately half of a mile west of the SSC campus on Highway 9, adjacent to the new Seminole High School. The first phase of the project will include a Trojan baseball stadium and field, training facility, lighting, artificial turf, area landscaping, site dirt preparation, restrooms, snack bar, press box, parking and a youth multi-use field that can be used for baseball, softball or soccer.

Pictured (l-r): SSC President Lana Reynolds, SSC President Emeritus Dr. Jim Utterback, Karrie Utterback and SSC Educational Foundation Chair Lance Wortham pose with a check commemorating the large donation.