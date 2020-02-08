In an effort to help develop the quality of athletes coming out of high schools nationwide, the Oklahoma Athletic Center will serve as the official home of QB Impact Football Academy.

Formerly the Lighthouse, OAC went through a series of recent renovations to upgrade the opportunities for an elite fitness experience. The first of these renovations are evident in OAC’s new indoor and outdoor athletic facility OAC Fitness and Performance.

QB Impact Football Academy will use the recently-renovated facilities at OAC to build on a program designed around mental toughness and leadership skills. One of the largest football academies in the nation, QB Impact is currently training over 250 athletes across 12 states, with satellite offices in Arizona and Florida.

“There are some incredibly talented athletes coming out of today’s high schools – especially right here in Oklahoma - and we are excited to know we will be helping develop their abilities as the home of QB Impact Football Academy,” OAC President Alex Aguilar said. “Our OAC Fitness and Performance facility should perfectly accommodate QB Impact Football Academy and its mission to help develop elite-level athletes.”

QB Impact is led by Coach Tom George. A decorated naval senior chief, George has experience as a professional quarterback, coach and has developed multiple college and NFL athletes at a variety of positions.

OAC is an athletic facility that houses indoor and outdoor training space with a variety of equipment options to accommodate the early stages of fitness progression up to the professional athlete’s sport-specific needs. OAC offers an experience to fit every member’s needs, ranging from personal and small group training to group exercise classes, to strength and conditioning for young athletes both on an individual and team level. The highest levels of fitness equipment are offered to OAC’s members along with the attention to detail that is needed to truly provide an elite fitness experience.

QB Impact is a private Oklahoma City-based training company working with young athletes to help them achieve success in their careers. The mission of the camp is to expose athletes to key ingredients for success with a focus on performance, skill development, nutrition, recruiting and leadership.