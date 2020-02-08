Sago Miles fired in 19 points and Ben Corley added 12 Friday night as the Liberty Academy Eagles doubled up Family of Faith, 60-30, in HCAA regional play at Destiny Christian School.

Jaden Newport and Cary Wiley each chipped in eight points for the winners.

The Liberty Academy boys will be at home Monday against Parkview Adventist Academy at 7:30 p.m. for more regional action.

The Liberty Academy girls will host Immanuel Christian School Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in their first regional game.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.