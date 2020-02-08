Charlie Harden's runner in the lane, as time expired, lifted the Calvin Bulldogs to a 60-59 victory over the Asher Indians Friday night.

ASHER – Charlie Harden’s runner in the lane, as time expired, lifted the Calvin Bulldogs to a 60-59 victory over the Asher Indians Friday night.

Patch Hamilton scored with 10 seconds to play, lifting Asher to a 59-58 edge, before Harden executed his game-winning shot.

Harden, who drained four treys in the contest, paced Calvin with 23 points and teammate Jaxon McRay added 16.

Hamilton and Mike McDonald each tossed in 21 points to fuel the Indians in a losing effort. Trevor Martin followed with 11 points. McDonald knocked down two 3-point shots.

“Calvin played a great game. They shot it lights out for four full quarters,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “Coach Florie has done a fantastic coaching job down there. They have 15 wins and are playing well, heading into the playoffs. They will be a tough draw in Class B.”

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.