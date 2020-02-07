Southeastern Oklahoma State unleashed a flurry of 3-point makes – 17 to be exact – in rolling to an 86-52 victory over the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison Thursday night in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Noble Complex.

The Savage Storm, hit a whopping 51.5% of their attempts outside the arc (17-of-33), as six of their players had at least one trey. Reserve Neely Noel led Southeastern’s 3-point parade as she was 5-of-6 from long range in finishing with 15 points.

Katie Webb topped the Savage Storm scoring effort with 19 points as she was 8-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point land. Briley Moon followed with 16 points in going 6-of-12, including 4-of-7 from outside the arc, and Kamryn Cantwell tacked on 13 points and was 3-of-8 from long range.

The Savage Storm shot 48.5% from the floor overall and had a commanding 44-32 rebounding advantage. Southeastern was efficient on offense, having 25 assists on its made 33 buckets. The Savage Storm made 10 treys in the first half in building a 47-23 halftime advantage.

Meanwhile, the Bison were an anemic 29.6% from the field and were only 22.2% (4-of-18) from 3-point territory.

Mikayla Schulanberger led the OBU scoring and rebounding efforts with 12 and eight, respectively. Mckenzie Copper chipped in 11 points and five boards and Jaylin Stapleton ended up with 10 points and four boards. Kaydee Banks chipped in nine points off the bench as she drained three of her team’s four 3-pointers.

The Bison had four more turnovers than Southeastern, and 17-13.

One of the few bright spots for OBU was converting 16-of-19 free shots (84.2%).

The Bison, 5-16 overall and 1-14 in the GAC, play at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford Saturday at 11 a.m. The Savage Storm improved to 14-5 and 11-4.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.