The Class 5A fifth-ranked Shawnee Wolves play their next to last home game of the season tonight as they take on the Noble Bears at 7:30 p.m. in the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Girls’ action is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Coach Ron Arthur’s Wolves, 13-4 on the season, are coming off a 58-29 thrashing at Western Heights on Tuesday as 10 players got into the scoring column for Shawnee.

Ka’Veon Sharp and Isaiah Willis paced the Wolves with 10 points each. J’Briell Easley followed with nine, Karron Evans added seven and Tanner Morris and Kayden Shaw chipped in six apiece.

The Noble Bears are 8-10 after dropping a 78-54 home decision to 5A third-ranked Carl Albert on Tuesday night.

Coach Wendi Wells’ Lady Wolves, 8-9, will tangle with a Noble Lady Bears’ squad that is 7-11.

The Noble girls were on the short end of a 67-44 home loss to fourth-ranked Carl Albert Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Shawnee hammered host Western Heights, 56-18, behind 10 points from Alycia Edwards, eight from Esabelle Ramirez and seven from Alesia Thomas.

Following tonight’s play, the Lady Wolves and Wolves have a quick turnaround as they visit Harrah for a pair of games Saturday night.

Other high school action tonight:

Tecumseh at Bethel

Dale at Wewoka

Harrah at North Rock Creek

Prague at Latta

Meeker at Luther

Chandler at Stroud

Earlsboro at Sasakwa

Macomb at Moss

Liberty Academy boys in HCAA playoffs at Destiny Christian in Del City, 6:30 p.m.