By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — The late signing period isn’t as important as it used to be, thanks to the creation of the December signing period. But that’s not the only reason Wednesday was a slow day, particularly for Oklahoma State football.

The NCAA transfer portal also has turned down the heat on the February signing period, because transfers are not beholden to the same signing requirements as high school or junior college players.

OSU’s recruiting focus for the 2020 class has been targeted more on graduate transfers like Missouri cornerback Christian Holmes and LSU receiver Dee Anderson.

Let’s take a look at the lingering storylines for OSU as signing day arrived:

Would OSU be Holmes’ new home?

If you believe Chuba Hubbard’s Instagram post from last weekend calling on fans to welcome Holmes “to the family” — and there’s no reason not to believe Hubbard — then Holmes has chosen the Cowboys for his final season of college football.

Holmes isn’t a highly active social media user in relation to others in his generation, so he hasn’t made any announcements on his own. And Oklahoma State can’t announce his arrival until he’s actually showed up for class, which will happen in the summer.

A grad transfer can sign a financial aid agreement with a college, but that doesn’t handcuff the athlete to that school. The school is required to uphold the agreement, but an athlete can sign such paperwork with multiple schools if he wants. It carries no obligation for the athlete.

Still, at this point, it looks like Holmes is headed to OSU, and will jump right in to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Rodarius Williams.

Any other additions on Wednesday?

DeSoto, Texas, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop were set to sign on Wednesday. If Holmes came through, that put the OSU recruiting class at 23 of the allowed 25 incoming players.

Though Ethan Bullock has made no official announcements, the quarterback from the City College of San Francisco appeared headed for Cowboy country. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Florida native made an official visit over the weekend and received a scholarship offer.

Neither Bullock, nor his coach returned calls about his status, but it looked like he was Stillwater-bound.

He would be the 24th player in the class, leaving one more opening that wasn’t likely to be filled Wednesday.

Anderson will be a name to monitor in the coming weeks as the 6-foot-6, 229-pound wideout looks for a new home. A former four-star recruit, he visited Stillwater last week, and would be an intriguing addition. He caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in eight games in 2018.

Anderson was suspended for all of 2019 for what LSU coach Ed Orgeron termed a “conditioning issue,” an ambiguous phrase that leaves a lot of room for speculation.

How will this recruiting class rank nationally?

As of Tuesday, Rivals.com ranked OSU’s 2020 class No. 41 nationally, while ESPN has the Pokes at 43rd and 247sports.com has them at No. 44.

The class has only one four-star player, California quarterback Shane Illingworth, which only fuels the fire for many detractors of coach Mike Gundy.

But it’s important to remember that recruiting class rankings don’t include transfers, and OSU has added some potential instant starters in West Virginia offensive lineman Josh Sills, Arkansas defensive end Collin Clay (if he’s granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA), and possibly Holmes.

Players like that are worth as much as a four-star recruit.

Gundy and the gang have repeatedly proven that recruiting rankings don’t mean as much as fans want to think. Despite ranking in the 35-45 range on a regular basis in recruiting, the Cowboys are in the top 13 programs in total victories and winning percentage over the past decade.

While Gundy and Cowboy fans alike would prefer to have more players like Tylan Wallace and Hubbard in the program, it’s important to remember that just as many four-star recruits end up on the transfer portal like C.J. Moore and LC Greenwood.