The Museum has everything needed for a great night out – painting, wine and Warhol at the Warhol and Wine paint night Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Channel your inner Andy Warhol while sipping and painting with friends and creating your own fun art piece. A talented instructor from Wine & Palette will guide painters step by step in recreating the featured painting inspired by Warhol’s Buffalo Nickel which is featured in the Warhol and the West exhibition now on display through May 10. By the end of the night painters will have gone from blank canvas to Warhol-inspired masterpiece!

All the necessities will be provided, including art supplies, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Reservations are $40 for Museum members and $45 for general admission and are required by February 25, 2020. To make a reservation or to learn more about the event visit, nationalcowboymuseum.org/event/warhol-and-wine-paint-night/.