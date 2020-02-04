WYANDOTTE — A Little Rock, Arkansas, man died Sunday, Feb. 2 when his truck hit a tree south of Wyandotte.

James Richard Baskett, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Quapaw Nation EMS paramedic due to massive injuries.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Baskett was driving a 2001 Ford pickup on SH 10, a tenth of a mile north of County Road 225, nine miles south of Wyandotte.

Baskett was traveling south on SH10, departed the roadway left and traveled 125 feet before striking a tree.

He was transported to the Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the OHP report said.

Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L investigated the accident.

The Eastern Shawnee Police Department, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Grove Fire Department and the Seneca Cayuga Fire Department assisted him.