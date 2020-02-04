Voters in Ottawa County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Verna L. Ferris said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Ferris urges voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 123 E Central Ave, Suite #104, Miami, OK 74354.

An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A printed form can also be downloaded at that address.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Ferris said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or relate within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 123 E Central Ave, Suite #104, Miami, Oklahoma. The telephone number is 918-542-2893.