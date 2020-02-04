The state FFA officer team of the Oklahoma FFA Association conducted their 2020 Goodwill Tour, in which they visited the Shawnee FFA Chapter, Tuesday, January 21, at 2:45 p.m.

Four collegiate FFA leaders made a stop at the local school to meet with FFA members, potential members, school administrators and community leaders.

“We learn so much from being in the FFA that helps us succeed far beyond our time in the blue and gold jacket,” said Drew Hardaway, state FFA president. “We will only grow and improve if we make the decision to remember what we learned and continue to apply it to our lives,” Hardaway said.

Throughout the Goodwill Tour state officers challenged FFA members to apply the leadership skills they have acquired and things they have learned to their everyday lives. A total of 59 chapters were selected for the 2020 tour from the 365 total chapters in the state.

Visiting the local chapter were Drew Hardaway, state president; Bryce Waugh, southwest area vice president; Cade Jenlink, northwest area vice president; and Emily Kennedy, state secretary.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education Division in Oklahoma’s CareerTech system. With 26,786 members statewide, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit www.okffa.org.