The month of February signals the home stretch of the 2019-20 high school basketball season.

The month of February signals the home stretch of the 2019-20 high school basketball season.

The Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves, with seven games remaining each, will embark on that stretch tonight as they visit Western Heights for Suburban Conference action.

Coach Wendi Wells’ Lady Wolves, 7-9 overall and ranked 13th in Class 5A, will face a Jets’ team which was hammered by Shawnee twice this season, 55-18 back on Dec. 26 in the Duncan Tournament and 62-21 on Jan. 7 in Shawnee.

In that post-Christmas meeting between the Lady Wolves and Western Heights, three Shawnee players reached double figures as Esabelle Ramirez led the way with 13 points, Alesia Thomas followed with 12 and Kailey Henry chipped in 11.

When the two teams met on Jan. 7, the Lady Wolves forced 25 turnovers while Aubrie Megehee and Thomas tossed in 12 points each. Tatum Sparks and Hallie Wilson recorded four steals apiece while Amaya Martinez registered three.

Shawnee has lost two straight and seven of the last nine, including a 50-33 home decision to 12th-ranked Del City Friday night. Ramirez netted 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Lady Wolves in that contest.

Western Heights, 4-14, has also dropped two straight and was on the short end of a 76-38 score with Class 5A fourth-ranked Carl Albert on Friday.

Coach Ron Arthur’s Wolves, 12-4 and now ranked fifth in 5A, will be trying to rebound from a 65-49 home loss to top-ranked Del City last Friday as senior Ka’Veon Sharp was the only double-figure scorer for Shawnee with 18. Sharp was 7-of-10 from the floor, with a pair of 3-point baskets, to go along with six rebounds and a steal.

The Western Heights boys were crushed by 5A fourth-ranked Carl Albert, 97-36, Friday night.

Tonight’s games are the first of three each this week for the Lady Wolves and Wolves. Shawnee is at home with Noble on Friday and then will visit Harrah on Saturday.

Tonight’s Other Area Action:

Prague at Seminole

McLoud at Tecumseh

Bethel at Jones

Christian Heritage at Dale

Mount St. Mary at North Rock Creek

Okemah at Meeker

Wellston at Chandler

Calvin at Asher