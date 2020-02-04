Start gearing up for the Caney Valley Classic pig show on Feb. 15. All cards are due at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 10 a.m. Entry fees are $20 per head. Contact Rodney Thomas at 918-907-0754 or Rick Eden at 918-534-6984 for additional information. You can also go to the Caney Valley Aggies Facebook page for full details.

The Kade Minor Memorial Show will be held at the Caney Valley Ag Barn on Feb. 16. Entries are due at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m. The Minor family would like to invite students who attend Caney Valley School. Entry fee is one canned food item per animal.

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show will be held February 26-28 at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Dewey. The dinner and premium sale will be held Feb. 29. All livestock is to be in place by 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Go check out their Facebook page or call Jenifer Harbour at 918-534-2216 for more information.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Celebration Banquet on March 27th at 6 pm at Happy Hill Church. Please stay tuned for additional information. You can also check out their Facebook page Ramona Chamber of Commerce.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only 3 stops. Student pick up at the Elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 pm. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

If your family has outgrown your home, then the Ramona Senior Center is an excellent alternative location. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10:00 AM to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.