Bobby Dale Vinson Jr.

Bobby Dale Vinson Jr. was born on January 5th, 1979 and was granted his angel wings on January 29th, 2020.

Bobby touched many with his generous heart and his amazing sense of humor. Bobby could always put on a smile on people’s faces and was very quick witted.

He was incredibly close with the Lord and very knowledgeable of the Bible. He had tremendous love for his family, especially his four children and would always try to bring them to church with him.

He attended Caney Valley High School and was a pipefitter for over 20 years.

He is survived by his grandmother, Patsy (Swanson) Vinson; parents, Karen Vinson (Geiger) and Bob Vinson Sr.; his four children, Kaitlin Vinson and his future son-in-law Mike Garcia, Wrett Vinson, Alaina Hoffman, and Amyia Vinson; his siblings, Kristie Vinson, Betsie Holtz and Todd Holtz, and Kyle Vinson and Mandy Vinson; and his many nieces and nephews, James Holtz, Dax Vinson, Paisley Vinson, Langley Vinson, Hunter Vinson, and Layton Vinson.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt Gertrude Crawford and Uncle Leo Crawford, who he was especially close with, and his grandparents, Bill Vinson Sr., Bette Geiger, and Lloyd Geiger, who we know he is having a joyous reunion with.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Church of Christ in Ramona.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.