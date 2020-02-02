MIAMI — Dena Ander, who owned one of Miami’s oldest businesses before it was destroyed in a 2018 fire, died Saturday, Feb. 1.

She would have been 105 on April 23.

Services are pending with the Brown-Winters Funeral Home of Miami.

Ander owned and operated Anders Shoe Store, which was located on South Main in Miami until a fire destroyed the business on July 10, 2018.

Ander, a huge Oklahoma City Thunder fan, had worked at the business since she was 15.

Her father, Joe Ander, started the shoe store in 1930 as a shoe repair business.

“I remember Dena selling me PF Flyers when I was in grade school,” said Miami city manager Dean Kruithof. “She is one of those ‘one of a kind’ person that you will always be grateful for knowing. I am sad she has passed.”