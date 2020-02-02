All area ladies are invited to a Valentine’s brunch at Green Country Village from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 hosted by Bartlesville Ladies Connection.

Wade Daniel, popular local pianist, will serenade with love songs. Helen Lewis, a rehabilitation counselor and college adjunct professor, will reveal how she found her identity through love.

Brunch will be provided by the staff at Green Country Village.

It is free for Green Country Village lady residents and Bartlesville Ladies Connection first-time guests. Cost is $3 for Bartlesville Ladies Connection attendees.

Reservations are necessary by noon Feb. 11 by calling Carol L at 785 840-8128 or Carol S. at 918 333-5368 or emailing kpotter6@juno.com or texting 918 397-7388.

Reservations necessary and cancellations required. Free childcare available with early reservations. No membership or dues. Green Country Village is located at 1025 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, just south of Walmart.