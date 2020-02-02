Roy Robles pitched a two-hitter, allowed one run through six innings and struck out 17 as Missouri Western spoiled Oklahoma Baptist University’s season opener with a 5-3 decision Friday on Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

Andrew Meier, Zach Pych and Reid Briney each clubbed a home run for the victorious Griffons.

The Bison were held to six hits as Kaimana Bartolome went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. Teammates Ramon Enriquez (1-for-2) and Ramon Gomez (1-for-3) each scored a run for OBU.

Jake Lipetzky suffered the pitching loss after working the first five innings, allowing three earned runs off five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Brek Galbreath and Timmy English also made relief appearances for the Bison. Galbreath pitched three innings and surrendered just one hit and no walks while striking out five.

OBU and Missouri Western were scheduled to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Ford Park.