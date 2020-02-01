McLoud’s girls ran their record to 9-10 and McLoud’s boys went to 8-11 at the expense of North Rock Creek Friday night.

In the girls’ opener, McLoud used a 23-8 second-quarter advantage to propel a 57-38 victory.

Lexie Boyer of McLoud earned game-high scoring honors with 17, including two 3-pointers. Boyer scored nine points in the second quarter.

Cheyenne Banks collected 12 points and Makyna Higdon supplied 10.

For North Rock Creek (4-10), Olivia Stacy was the leading scorer with 12. Jayden Haney added eight points. Teammate Jazzy Miles provided five points and seven rebounds. Katlyn Masquas had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Lady Cougars.

“We were a lot more active on defense,” McLoud coach Doug Armstrong said. “We had a lot of steals and several deflections.”

Boys

McLoud 57, North Rock Creek 38

McLoud (8-11) was the recipient of 16 points from Tristan Crook and 14 from Jacob Jordan, the latter posting three 3-point field goals.

Brenden Howard added 10 points for the Redskins, who missed four of their first five free throws but finished at 9 of 15.

McLoud will play at Tecumseh Tuesday. North Rock Creek will play at Bethel Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.