By Brad Townsend

The Dallas Morning News

HOUSTON — This time, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Friday, life without Luka Doncic will last at least six games over a nine-day span.

The timetable for Doncic’s return from his latest right ankle sprain isn’t much different than when he sprained it in mid-December, except back then there were only four games spread over nine days.

As the Mavericks learned during Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, the packed schedule will be only part of the challenge of Doncic Ankle Sprain 2.0.

Dallas rallied from a 101-85 deficit after three quarters to within 107-104 midway through the final period, but could get no closer despite Kristaps Porzingis’ season-high 35 points (and 12 rebounds) and Seth Curry scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

The Mavericks (29-19) lost for the first time in eight Southwest Division games and fell a game behind the fifth-place Rockets (30-18) in the Western Conference stWhen the Mavericks went 2-2 during Doncic’s December absence, they had Dwight Powell. Against the Rockets on Friday, Tim Hardaway Jr. played through a stiff lower back.

And Curry’s second-half binge came after he jammed a finger on his left hand.

Add those impairments to the loss of leading scorer, rebounder and assist man Doncic, and it’s easy to understand why Carlisle concerned.

“It’s obvious it’s a huge loss with a great player and unlucky for it to happen in practice,” Carlisle said. “So we’ll go game to game with lineups and try to get the best possible situation to win and go from there.”

The Rockets, too, were shorthanded, playing without 6-10 center Clint Capela. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni improvised — in a historic way. According to Elias, Houston on Friday became the first team to play an entire game without a player listed taller than 6-6 since the Knicks against the Chicago Zephyrs exactly 57 years earlier — Jan. 31, 1963.

Carlisle also improvised, giving Ryan Broekhoff his first start in 54 career games.

“It’s crazy,” Porzingis said. “It’s the NBA of today. A lot of mismatches. A lot of trying to open the floor.”

It paid off for the Rockets, whose 21-of-45 3-point shooting proved to be the difference in the game, as Dallas shot 14 of 36.

When Doncic went down late in Wednesday’s practice, one source who saw the injury occur said it looked “a little worse” than when Doncic went down in agony on Dec. 14, 100 seconds into a home overtime loss to Miami.

But a source told The News that the MRI Doncic underwent on Friday morning showed a moderate sprain, the same degree of sprain he suffered in December, though Carlisle said the latest injury “is slightly” different.

Carlisle said the timetable for Doncic’s return will become clearer in the next few days, but if all goes well Doncic could return to games by the Feb. 7-8 back-to-back at Washington and Charlotte.

NBA All-Star weekend is Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Doncic has been voted in as a starter, making him the ninth-youngest All-Star in history and sixth-youngest starter.

On Friday, to no one’s surprise, reigning Rookie of the Year Doncic also was selected to compete for the World Team in the Feb. 14 Rising Stars game that helps kick off All-Star weekend.

“My personal feeling — this is not based on anything medical; it’s not based on anything any doctors or trainers are telling me — I believe he’s going to be OK by the time the All-Star weekend rolls around,” Carlisle said.

“It’s just my feeling that he’ll be able to participate at some level in those events. That’s something that’s important to us as a franchise. It’s important to him. The number one thing that is the most important is that he gets healthy.”

Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.8 per game), fourth in assists (8.7) and 16th in rebounding (9.5).

Until Doncic’s return, the Mavericks will have to stay afloat in the playoff race, like they did during his last absence, when they won at Milwaukee and Philadelphia and would have won at Toronto had they not blown a 30-point lead.

“I think if we do what we did tonight — play hard for 48 minutes and stay together, if we do that tomorrow night against Atlanta, it’s going to be good,” said J.J. Barea, who started in Doncic’s place and contributed 11 points and nine assists.

“But we’ve got to take it one game at a time and everybody’s got to step up.”

