By Phil Thompson

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (TNS) — Three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson has retired after 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, the veteran outfielder announced on social media Friday.

Granderson, a Blue Island native and standout for Thornton Fractional South High School and UIC, began his career with the Tigers from 2004 to 2009 before stints with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins, with whom he spent his final season last year.

“I’ve been blessed to play professional baseball for the greater part of two decades,” Granderson — who will turn 39 next month — wrote in a letter he posted Friday morning on Instagram along with photos of him in uniform with each team he played for. The last picture showed him at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field as a Marlin.

Granderson was known for wearing his socks high to honor Negro League players, including Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color line.

Granderson continued in his Instagram post: “As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in Little League. My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don’t think; have fun.”

Granderson has kept close ties to Chicago through his charity work and received the 2016 Roberto Clemente Award — which honors “sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team” — before Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field.

In his post Friday, Granderson thanked the teams he played for “and of course, my hometown of Chicago. It is these communities that allowed me to take my Grand Kids Foundation to new heights and use my platform for positive change.

“As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started. I look forward to continuing my work helping diversify the sport, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow.”

UIC in 2013 named its new baseball stadium for Granderson, who funded half of the facility’s $10 million construction costs.

Granderson finished his career with 1,800 hits, 344 home runs, 937 RBIs and 153 stolen bases. He led the American League in triples in 2007 and 2008 with the Tigers and in RBIs in 2011, when he finished fourth in MVP voting after a 41-homer, 119-RBI, 25-steal season for the Yankees.

He made the AL All-Star team in 2009 with the Tigers and in 2011 and 2012 with the Yankees, and he played in two World Series: with the 2006 Tigers, who lost to the Cardinals, and with the 2015 Mets, who lost to the Royals. Granderson was also a member of the 2017 Dodgers, who lost to the Astros, but didn’t play in the World Series.