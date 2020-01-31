MIAMI – History came alive for a Miami Public Schools teacher last week, as he was able to get up close and personal to the proceedings taking place during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

MHS history teacher Richard Patterson said, “The school district got a call from Senator James Lankford’s office saying they had a ticket for the impeachment trial if any teachers were interested. We scrambled to coordinate everything and it was decided I would attend the trial on Saturday, so we made all the arrangements and got into D.C. Thursday evening.

“We did some sightseeing on Friday and then on Saturday morning we went to the capitol.”

As a teacher in Miami, Patterson says it went beyond the thrill of being in such an historic place and became what he called “a living lesson” he could bring back to his students.

“My ticket was kind of like a VIP ticket and I got to bypass the waiting line. Washington, D.C. and the capitol are pretty impressive. I got a seat on the front row in the gallery and just took it all in. It’s so impressive to see,” Patterson said.

The proceedings began when Chief Justice John Roberts came in to the chamber while all stood, then the Senate Chaplain led a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said.

According to Patterson, the lawyers for the president were just starting their defense and the Saturday session lasted approximately three hours (shorter weekend sessions are common).

“You look over the rail and there’s Mitt Romney, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and all the senators you see on TV. And I shared this with my kids. One thing that made an impression on me was that all the senators had glasses of water on their desks (that’s not the impressive part). And there were high school students serving as pages for them. Every time the pages refilled the senators’ water they were thanked,” Patterson said. “It was a great trip and experience. I appreciate the district making it happen.”

No other schools in the area received the invitation, according to Patterson, who said Miami Superintendent Jeremy Hogan shared the information.

“I’ve been teaching history for almost 20 years now and the more I teach it the more it means to me. Just being there in the chamber where they’ve been meeting since 1859. When I think of all the events that have happened in that building it gives me goose bumps,” Patterson said.