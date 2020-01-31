MIAMI — The Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County had a very good day Friday after they received a sizeable grant from the 3M Foundation, owners of Ceradyne Boron Products in Quapaw.

Ceradyne is a manufacturer of advanced ceramic systems and components and involved in many technical industries, including nuclear power, oil and gas, solar energy, automotive, and defense.

Officials at the Boys & Girls Club say they are thrilled to receive such support from 3M/Ceradyne and that the money will be used in a variety of ways to increase the scope of technology that is currently available to students at the club, and to enhance their STEM education experiences.

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

“The money is in the form of a STEM grant through the 3M Foundation; we have a local partnership with the plant in Quapaw and we have been working with them on how we can secure some funding to help us build our infrastructure here at the club,” said Mackenzie Garst, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County.

“The money is going to be used to update some of our technology here at the club as well as to buy some new building blocks that will give our kids more opportunities to explore the STEM field.”

As many non-profits struggle to keep up with technology, as well as the latest trends, grants like this one from 3M will allow the club to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for area kids who need it in order to be successful, Garst said.

The generous grant will help the kids to have a good time as well as explore different career fields they will, hopefully, be interested in for the future, she said.

“Our kids get really excited about new tech opportunities, so we hope they enjoy the new updates and get excited about the STEM field, because our country is definitely STEM focused right now and we are excited to help them explore that as possible career opportunities.”

Founded in 1967, in addition to producing ceramic components for industrial processes, such as silicon foundries and ceramic fuel pellets for nuclear reactors, Ceradyne researched and produced varieties of ballistic armor for both personnel and vehicles. The ceramic armor was lighter than regular steel plate armor facilitating greater mobility.

In December 2007, Ceradyne's lightweight armor was approved by the Army for use on military vehicles. Ceradyne was also the producer of ceramic enhanced small arms protective inserts for the Army's body armor, and the blast-proof components of the Ceradyne vehicle project. In January 2008, the company received an order for $9.6 million worth of body armor from UNICOR (Federal Prison Industries Inc.), which provided jobs and job training to inmates in federal prisons. On November 28, 2012, Ceradyne, Inc. was fully acquired by 3M.

The Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County is located at 830 D St. SE, Miami. Call 918-542-6325 for more information.