Flu season continues to climb quickly as 177 new flu-related hospitalizations have been added to the tally — bringing the total to 1,192 for the season so far. During the previous week's report there were 152 new flu-related hospitalizations noted in the state.

Pottawatomie County did not see any flu-related hospitalizations until December, but that figure has slowly ticked up to 19 — remaining the same as last week.

In Oklahoma, this week the number of flu-related deaths has increased by one again, bringing the total to 22 so far for the season.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Flu View, the 22 Oklahomans who have died of flu-related causes have been spread out across the state: two in the northwest region; one in the northeast region; one in the east central region; two in the central region; three in the southwest region; four in the southeast region; five in Oklahoma County; and four in Tulsa County.

Nine of the victims have been reported as older than 65; seven were between 50 and 64 years old; five were between 18 and 49 years old; and the remaining one was 4 years old or younger.

So far this season

The flu-related hospitalizations and/or deaths reported this season are from all over the state:

• Central Region — now at 155 total cases — up from 138 last week;

• Northwest Region — now at 48 total cases — up from 44 last week;

• Northeast Region — now at 122 total cases — up from 102 last week;

• East Central Region — now at 161 total cases — up from 133 last week;

• Southeast Region — now at 74 total cases — up from 62 previously;

• Southwest Region — now at 134 total cases — up from 113 last week;

• Tulsa County— now at 294 total cases — up from 243 last week; and

• Oklahoma County — now at 204 total cases — up from 180 last week