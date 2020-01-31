COMMERCE — A student-athlete at Commerce died Thursday evening.

Superintendent Jim Haynes did not reveal the name of the student or a cause of death.

A post on the Commerce Public Schools Facebook page said “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the unexpected loss of one of our high school students last evening. Please keep the family, friends, students and faculty in your thought and prayers.”

“Thank you for your support of our school as we work together to cope with the loss,” it continued.

Counselors with the Commerce school district as well as other schools, Grand Lake Mental Health and ROCMND as well as local ministers were on hand throughout the day, Haynes said.

Commerce postponed its basketball homecoming games against Ketchum Friday night as well as its games in the Commerce Tiger Invitational on Saturday.

Homecoming has been rescheduled for Tuesday when CHS hosts Bluejacket. The winner of the girls’ game will be the third place finisher in the Tiger Invitational.

The Tigers tentatively will make up their championship game against Nowata on Feb. 10.

The games against Ketchum have been rescheduled for Feb. 17.

The remainder of the schedule in the Commerce tournament starts at noon and concludes with the Afton-Nowata girls meeting at 4:30 p.m. for the championship.