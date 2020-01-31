Robert “Bob” Blaker

Robert “Bob” Blaker of Bartlesville, OK passed away peacefully on January 27th, 2020. Bob was born on June 17th, 1942 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to David Green Blaker and Maurine Downing Blaker. Bob was a longtime resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Independence, Kansas.

He attended College High, in Bartlesville, where he excelled in football as quarterback and basketball as a guard. Following graduation from College High in 1961, he attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. At KU, he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity (Alpha Xi Chapter) where his father, brother, and uncles had also been initiated. He later transferred to Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business.

After college, Bob enlisted in the Army and entered Officer Candidate School, eventually earning the rank of Lieutenant. He often spoke fondly of his time serving at the base located in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Bob worked in a variety of different industries throughout his life. He spent time as a stockbroker in Cupertino, California. He led the Zemi Corporation, also in California. Later, he worked with his brother, David, to grow a medical device company called Bed-Check in Tulsa.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Dave Blaker, his mother Maurine, and his beloved older brother David.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend and high school sweetheart Linda Mathews (McReynolds), his son Bobby, from a previous marriage, and his niece Libby Sanders.

A celebration of life will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1st from 2pm to 5pm. Friends and family are encouraged to gather here and share stories and memories of their time with Bob. Anyone wishing to make contributions is welcome to donate to the College High Alumni Association Class of ’61 Scholarship and Flower Fund.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org