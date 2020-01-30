Wilbur Leon Little, 88, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 31, 1931, to Daniel and Nola (Pittman) Little in Troy, Oklahoma.

Wilbur was raised in Troy and attended Troy Public Schools.

He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard 45 Infantry Division and the 180 Infantry Division.

He married Lillie Nadene Pigg on Oct. 14, 1950, in Durant, Oklahoma.

Wilbur was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Wilbur was a very devout Christian man and spent many years in the ministry. He retired as the Pastor of South Youngs Baptist Church.

Wilbur worked at T.G. & Y. for 37 years until retiring and at Hoideale in Oklahoma City. He loved going camping, traveling and going to church, but most of all he loved getting together with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and Nola Little; two brothers, Earl Little and Paul Tom Little; and one sister, Verna Drouot.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 ½ years, Lillie Little of the home; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Glen and Carol Little of Newall, and Lee and Tracey Little of Moore; two daughters and one son-in-law, Deborah Frair of Tecumseh, and Sheryl and Marc Hirschmann of Wellsville, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Kristie French, Jayme Garver, Andy Boone, Bonnie Tylor, A.J. Gibson, Tabby Hunt and Angela Little; 16 great-grandchildren, Kolby Little, Dalton French, Megan French, Pazely Garver, Tyler Garver, Korbyn Garver, Madilynn Boone, Blake Hall, Christian Hall, Nathan Hall, Logan Taylor, Olyvia Taylor, Haylie Gibson, Brookie Gibson, Hayden Hunt and Samantha Osterloh; two great-great-grandchildren, Aliya Osterloh and Lily Osterloh; one brother, James “Jimmy” and Darlene Little of Asher; one sister, Billie Armstrong of Denison, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephew and other extend family and friends.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating. Committal service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Condon Grove Cemetery in Milburn under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

