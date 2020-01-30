Dale Riley

Dale Earlene Riley died Jan. 26. Visitation will be from 1 — 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday at Nowata Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday at the Nowata First Baptist Church with interment to follow at Ball Cemetery.

Thelma Franco

Thelma Jean Franco, 83, of Dewey died Friday. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Dewey Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cheryl Holland

Cheryl Holland, 93, died Tuesday.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Community Church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Carr

James Howard Carr, 77, of Bartlesville, died Jan. 21.

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Chelsea Sherrick

Chelsea Colleen Sherrick, 49, of Midland, TX, died Saturday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dewey Church of Christ. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.