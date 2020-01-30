Starting in February, the Miami News-Record will be adjusting its weekly TV grids, along with comics and puzzles.

Our priority is to embrace the industry-wide move to digital content and sharing. Like all business and family budgets, we need to adjust our resources from time to time.

The Friday, Jan. 31 edition of the News-Record will be the last official issue of Select TV Entertainment Magazine.

But rest assured, you will continue to have TV listings in the Friday edition of the News-Record.

If you have questions, please reach out to Joseph Leong at jleong@gatehousemedia.com