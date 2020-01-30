Keys to the past

Free genealogy workshops unlock family histories

Carla Nielsen

cnielsen@miaminewsrecord.com

MIAMI – A series of free workshops will be offered at the Miami Public Library under the direction of genealogist Barbara Becker. The workshops will teach participants how to find information regarding their family history.

This year, because of so many requests, Becker will be teaching the workshops during the daytime and there will be at least three different times they will be offered each week during regular library hours.

Each class will be limited to between 10 and 12 people, which will enable each person to receive more individual time for help.

There are many doors you can open to reveal your family history. There are also keys to open those doors, one by one, because you do need to know what, and who, you are looking for.

The classes are for beginners and all interested genealogists and will begin on Feb. 24 and run through May 12. There will be one morning class and two afternoon classes.

During the workshops, participants will learn how to fill out charts, organize their research, find sources, and how to use maps, census information, land deeds, tax records, birth, marriage, divorce, military, death, and adoption records.

Becker’s classes also reveal ways to find information by visiting cemeteries, reviewing immigration records, using Indian tribal research, and preservation of records and artifacts.

Becker will also demonstrate the use of dowsing rods for grave dowsing.

The workshops will include:

Key to the Front Door – come in and discover your ancestors (beginning charts and how to fill them out)

Key to the Desk – look at home for clues to the past (organization and documentation)

Key to the Filing Cabinet – keep all your records organized (beginning search and sources)

Don’t Lose the Car Keys – follow your ancestors through maps and census records

Key to the Vault – find records of births, marriages, and divorces

Try the Skeleton Key – not in the closet, but in the cemetery (death records and visiting cemeteries)

Key to the Courthouse – every one wanted a little piece of land (land, deeds, tax records)

Key to the Fort – through the wars with the military (military records)

Key to the Long House – finding the records of the many Indian tribes (Indian tribal research)

Open the Gates – “We the People” were the first “foreigners” here (immigration records)

Fill Your Key Ring – it’s time to set out to explore (review)

The Magic Key – dowsing rods, the “magic key” at the cemetery (preservation of records and artifacts, going grave dowsing).

Call or stop by the library to reserve a place in one of the workshops so you can start a new hobby that will be a treasure to you and leave a legacy to your family.

To register, call Becker at 918-541-2292.