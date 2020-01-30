After the release of Disney+ in November, tons of debates on the best Disney animated film have cropped up. And while the best film is obviously “Moana,” some people continue to debate the merits of the other films. But, this column is about music, and since film is well out of this critic’s comfort zone, the previous assertion will be defended through the discussion of it’s music.

The film focuses on Polynesian mythology and the writer’s of the film spent a lot of time attempting to make the film culturally accurate and sensitive.

The first true song (the score is great, but not as fun to talk about in this sort of setting) is “Where You Are.” This track sees the leader of an island trying to explain to his daughter, Moana, why the island is their home and why she must stay so she may one day lead the community. These themes of responsibility, as well as escapism riddle the movie, as well as the soundtrack.

This can be seen in the following two tracks, “How Far I’ll Go” and “We Know The Way.” The former deals with Moana’s desire to explore and break out of her predestined societal role (Is this Disney or a punk band from the 2000’s?). She questions why she is so discontent with her role and why everyone else is okay with the status quo. Auli’i Cravalho gives the best vocal performance on this track, and is genuinely moving, outside of the context of the movie. “We Know The Way” is framed as an adventuring song. The song is sung in English, as well as Samoan and Tokelauan. The track is sung by the ancestors of Moana’s immediate family, as they are sailing to find new land. The land they find becomes the island that the current community lives. Both songs exemplify this need to explore and details the internal struggle for freedom.

While this broad theme of responsibility and creating a new path, two tracks stand out as the “ridiculous, yet infectiously catchy” staples of the soundtrack. “You’re Welcome” is the most obvious of these, as it takes from the tales of the Polynesian mythological hero, Maui. Here, Maui sings of all of the accomplishments that he has done, including giving mankind fire and longer days. Dwayne Johnson, as Maui, sings the song with an over-the-top boisterousness that characterizes the character and his motivations in a way that gives the viewer all the information that they may need to know about the myths surrounding him.

The second of the more comical songs is “Shiny.” This song is through the perspective of a large crab, named Tamatoa, obsessed with gold and treasures. Jemaine Clement, who voices Tamatoa, gives another incredibly self-promoting back story, as he explains his origins. This reminisces on Maui’s song, as both are incredibly obsessed with themselves and assume those around are equally obsessed.

Each of these songs provide a ton of explanation and reveal necessary motivation behind the characters. As this article has asserted, “Moana” is clearly the best animated Disney film, and this soundtrack only further asserts this.