Ardmore police are investigating a drive-by shooting that reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., APD Sgt. Larry Payne said around eight gun shots were reportedly fired at a residence located about six blocks away from an elementary school in the 300 block of 12th Ave. NE.

Windows and doors on the residence were damaged by the bullets. However, no one at the residence was hurt.

Payne said officers do not believe this incident was related to a previous drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this month. No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212.