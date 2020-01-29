WYANDOTTE — A group of middle school students from Wyandotte has won a contest titled “UpCycled, an event that reaches seventh and eighth grade students with inspiring and uplifting messages about beautifying Oklahoma and protecting the planet.

“Every Litter Bit Hurts” and “Keep Oklahoma Beautiful” work to spread their messages through creative projects that teach students about the harmful effects of littering and the importance of not only reducing, but also recycling and reusing as well.

The winners of the UpCycled contest, Dacey Brown, Addison Campbell, Abygail Clapp, Keran Bentley and Margaret Tanner, are from Trinda Crow’s seventh grade class at Wyandotte Middle School and they were honored with a pizza party at the school Wednesday. Representatives from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) were on hand, as was a representative from the Wyandotte Nation Environmental Department.

Students participating in the contest collected trash and reused items to create an upcycled piece of art.

The students were also required to write a class-collaborative essay that teaches about the issues of littering and landfills and how they affect the environment. The public voted for their favorites online and ODOT director Tim Gatz chose the final winning piece based on the students’ essays.

The Wyandotte student-led project created by Crow’s class was titled “Page Turner” and was designed with folding and rolling pages of used and damaged books that would have gone to a landfill otherwise.

The students explained that landfills can kill plants’ ability to produce oxygen and specified that recycling can reduce those issues, but it starts with the actions that are take that will make the environment healthier.

“I’m very proud of my students,” Crow said. “They worked very hard on this project. They took the lead and did a lot of research and then they did an interview to figure out who they needed to talk with to find out the information they needed for the essay. I am very proud of these five girls.”

The students’ essay expressed the thought that if their class had to change one thing about the world it would be for every person to recycle, because they want the best for the world and our environment to be clean and our world to be a happy place.

The pizza party in Wyandotte was hosted by KOB executive director Jeanette Nance and Jennifer Bullard from ODOT.

Wyandotte principal Matt Robertson spoke and expressed his pride in what the students accomplished.

“I am proud to have an art teacher like Ms. Crow that pushes projects like this along.,” he said. “It makes me pumped to see the glint in the students’ eyes when they know they played a part in a project as important as this.”

The contest winners were also recognized at the 29th annual Environmental Excellence Celebration in November.

KOB is a nonprofit organization working to empower Oklahoma citizens to ensure a healthy, sustainable environment and to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of our state.