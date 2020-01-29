Virginia Robison, 83, of Macomb, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

She was born Sept. 1, 1936, to James Sydney Ownes Jr. and Nezzi Nola (Carter) Owens in Oklahoma City.

Virginia was raised in Muldrow, Oklahoma, where she attended Muldrow Public Schools. She has lived in Macomb for the past 35 years.

She married Wade Robison on May 25, 1953, in Coolidge, Arizona, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2014.

Virginia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and devoted to taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening, but her kids and grandkids where the highlight of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Robison; son, Jack Robison; her parents; six sisters; and nine brothers.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, James Robison of Macomb, and Tommy Lee and Paulla Robison of Macomb; six grandchildren, James Chad, Chelsea Robison, Nick Robison, Lee Ann Robison-Perry, Amber Robison-Gray, Jon Robison and great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Sue Owens Kuck of Midwest City; one brother, Paul Owens of Moore; and many extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Macomb Community Center with Reverend Tom Owens officiating.