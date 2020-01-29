Jean passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Norma Jean Garrett Flynn was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Dill City, Oklahoma, to A.H. and Gertrude (Short) Garrett. The family moved to Arkansas when Jean was three months old. Jean attended school at Old Dixie and Houston, Arkansas, where learning was a passion. She graduated in May 1955 in Bigelow, Arkansas, with the honor of class Valedictorian.

For the next several years she enjoyed working at various jobs in Arkansas, but moved from Little Rock to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1970. For the next seven years she was employed with The Osborn Foundation. Her next employment was with Joplin Optical and also the Webb City Housing Authority. It was during this time she was introduced to the Church of God through a dear friend with whom she worked. One night she was invited to the National Church of God Campmeeting at Monark Springs, Missouri, and it was there she gave her heart and life to the Lord, and it has been said, “she never looked back.” A trip to the Holy Land in 1977 was a highlight of her life.

At the age of 50, she met Delbert Flynn, and they were married at the Sapulpa Church of God chapel. They made their home in Shawnee, Oklahoma, for a time, later moving to Loranger, Louisiana, where Delbert passed away in June 1991. After his death, Jean moved back to Shawnee, where she resided in an apartment at the Golden Rule Home. She was never one to sit still for very long, so at 62 she began working in the office of the Golden Rule home. She kept busy helping many others in the home, as well as those who also lived in the apartments. She was surrounded with many patients and co-workers who became special friends.

Jean passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She lived a long, fulfilling life of 82 years, 5 months, and 17 days.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Flynn; her parents and grandparents; three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her precious daughter, Karen Montgomery, son-in-law, David, of McKinney, Texas; two granddaughters, Annalise and Evangeline Montgomery; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Garrett of Perryville, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Those who befriended Jean will greatly miss her.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.